STRAWBERRY STRUDEL (INDOOR) THC-A - This Sativa dominant strain is known for its delicious taste that has been likened to eating sugar coated strawberries. Strawberry Strudel produces dense medium to large sized buds. Upon opening the bag, one is met with a kushy vanilla scent with undertones of sweet strawberries. These nugs have an ideal moisture content and easily break down into a chunky texture. Dry hit the joint to reveal a Strawberry flavor with mild floral undertones. Once lit, the flavor is primarily strawberry with subtle floral hints and a mild sweet-cream finish. Users report feeling a nice body-high that relieves them of aches and pains, accompanied by a nice cerebral-buzz.
Primary Aromas: Strawberry, Vanilla, Cream
Smell Profile: Upon opening the bag, one is met with a kushy vanilla scent with mild undertones of sweet berries reminiscent of a strawberry parfait.
Taste Profile: Dry hit the joint to reveal a Strawberry flavor with mild floral undertones. Once lit, the flavor is primarily strawberry with subtle floral hints and a mild sweet-cream finish.
Preferred Time of Use: Day Time / Any time
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium-High
THC-A - 28.20%
THC (Delta9) - .191%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 29.43%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
