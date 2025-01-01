Super Silver Haze (GreenHouse) THC-A Flower - A legendary sativa-dominant hybrid strain celebrated for its energizing effects and complex flavor profile.

Born from a potent combination of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze, Super Silver Haze is a strain that delivers a powerful and uplifting experience. This flower is known for its fast-acting cerebral high, which quickly invigorates the mind with a wave of creativity and euphoria. Although it fuels artistic inspiration, the strain's hazy mental effects can make focusing on one task challenging. As the head high intensifies, a subtle body buzz follows, encouraging movement while leaving physical discomforts behind.

Super Silver Haze is a favored choice for those seeking relief from chronic fatigue, stress, depression, migraines, and nausea. The strain's potency is reflected in its THC-A content, making it a reliable option for therapeutic use.

The flavor profile of Super Silver Haze is as dynamic as its effects, offering a spicy herbal taste with sharp notes of sour citrus on the exhale. Its aroma is equally striking, blending skunky undertones with spicy herbs and zesty citrus, creating an unforgettable sensory experience.

Visually, the buds are light and airy, with bright green hues, fiery orange hairs, and a shimmering coat of silvery white crystal trichomes, making each nug as pleasing to the eyes as it is potent.

Primary Aromas: Spicy Herbs, Sour Citrus, Skunky Undertones

Smell Profile: Super Silver Haze emanates a spicy, citrus aroma with earthy and skunky undertones that intensify when the buds are broken apart.

Taste Profile: Enjoy the complex flavors of Super Silver Haze, with a blend of spicy herbs and sharp citrus, offering a rich and satisfying smoking experience.

Preferred Time of Use: Daytime

Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (80/20)

Density: Medium-Light

THCa: 27.69%

THC Delta-9: .105%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 27.803%

***3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!***

Harvested: August 2024

Expect size and color of pieces to vary.

