THC-A (MINIS) - aka small buds, are also sometimes referred to as popcorn buds. These small nugs are sorted through a 1/2" screen so one can expect the size to be roughly a half inch wide at the largest.

Minis are usually harvested from the cannabis plant along with larger buds, but they are separated during the trimming process. While they may not look as impressive as larger buds, popcorn buds still contain potent amounts of THC-A just like the larger buds.



Popcorn buds are often less expensive than larger buds and can be a good option for those who are on a budget but still want to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. They can be smoked, vaporized, or used in edibles, just like larger buds.



Available in 1 Oz Quantities (30 Grams)



Current THC-A Mini Options Include:



BOLO RUNTZ (INDOOR) , Indica-Dominant Hybrid

BUBBLE BATH (INDOOR) , Indica-Dominant Hybrid

GLITTER BOMB (INDOOR) , Indica-Dominant Hybrid

MONKEY BIZZNESS (INDOOR) , Indica-Dominant Hybrid

OREOZ (INDOOR) , Balanced Hybrid (50/50)

RAINBOW RUNTZ , Balanced Hybrid (50/50)

ROYAL CHERRY DIESEL (INDOOR), Balanced Hybrid (50/50)

ZEREAL (INDOOR) , Balanced Hybrid (50/50)

Larry OG (GreenHouse) , Balanced Hybrid (50/50)

