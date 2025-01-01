Introducing our THC-A Hemp Pre rolls - the perfect way to unwind and relax after a long day. Each pre roll is expertly crafted with high-quality, organically-grown hemp flower that is carefully selected for its high levels of THC-A, the precursor to THC.



Our pre rolls are made with 100% pure hemp flower, with no additives or fillers, ensuring a smooth and flavorful smoking experience. The high concentration of THC-A in our hemp flower provides a potent and enjoyable smoking experience.



Our THC-A Hemp Pre rolls are perfect for those who appreciate the natural taste and aroma of pure hemp flower. Each pre roll is carefully rolled and packaged for freshness, ensuring that you get the most out of your smoking experience. Whether you're a seasoned smoker or new to hemp, our pre rolls are the perfect way to experience the relaxing and enjoyable benefits of hemp flower.



So why wait? Treat yourself to the natural goodness of our THC-A Hemp Pre rolls today and experience the ultimate in relaxation and enjoyment.



Current THC-A Pre-Roll Options Include:



AIRHEADZ (INDOOR) - a slightly indica-dominant hybrid resulting from crossing Runtz and Pink Runtz. It boasts a sweet, fruity berry flavor with a hint of sourness, reminiscent of the iconic candy. This strain initiates a gentle cerebral uplift, promoting creativity and inducing a deep sense of calm. As the high progresses, users experience soothing body relaxation, leaving them fully relaxed and carefree.

JEALOUSY (INDOOR) - an evenly balanced hybrid, is a cross between Gelato 41 and Sherbet strains, resulting in a delightful blend of effects. Jealousy boasts a sweet, creamy, fruity candy flavor with a hint of sour citrus, complemented by a similar aroma with fresh fruity and sour candy undertones.

LEMON (INDOOR) - Lemon, a slightly indica-dominant hybrid, is a cross between Lemon Tree and Geist OG strains, renowned for its refreshing flavor and invigorating aroma. Offering a balanced experience. Users can expect a cerebral uplift, inducing happiness and creativity, followed by a soothing body relaxation. Lemon boasts a tangy citrusy lemon flavor with hints of spicy fruits and earthy undertones, accompanied by a vibrant lemony orange aroma with woody pine notes.

