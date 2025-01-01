THC-A PreRolled Joints (2-Pack) – Experience the ultimate convenience and potency with our THC-A PreRolled Joints. Each pouch contains 2x 1-gram joints, expertly rolled using our award-winning INDOOR THC-A Flower to deliver a smooth, flavorful smoke that’s ready to enjoy.

Packed with high levels of THC-A, these PreRolls are designed to provide a powerful and satisfying experience. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or an uplifting high, our PreRolled Joints offer the perfect balance of effects. Each joint burns evenly, releasing rich, terpene-filled flavors with every puff.

With 10 different indoor strains to choose from, you can select the ideal PreRoll to suit your mood and preferences. Each joint weighs 1 gram, providing a total of 2 grams of premium cannabis in every pouch.

Product Features:

2x 1-gram PreRolled Joints

Net Weight: 2 grams per pouch

10 indoor strains to choose from

Packaged for freshness and convenience

Buy THC-A PreRolled Joints (2-Pack) at BlackTieCBD.Net and enjoy a premium PreRoll experience, perfect for any occasion.

**Most Options have more information on the respective product (strain) page. For options that do not have a respective product page, please find the COAs below.

AIRHEADZ (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - *3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here*

LEMON (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - *3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here*

