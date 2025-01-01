About this product
THC-A PreRolled Joints (2-Pack) – Experience the ultimate convenience and potency with our THC-A PreRolled Joints. Each pouch contains 2x 1-gram joints, expertly rolled using our award-winning INDOOR THC-A Flower to deliver a smooth, flavorful smoke that’s ready to enjoy.
Packed with high levels of THC-A, these PreRolls are designed to provide a powerful and satisfying experience. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or an uplifting high, our PreRolled Joints offer the perfect balance of effects. Each joint burns evenly, releasing rich, terpene-filled flavors with every puff.
With 10 different indoor strains to choose from, you can select the ideal PreRoll to suit your mood and preferences. Each joint weighs 1 gram, providing a total of 2 grams of premium cannabis in every pouch.
Product Features:
2x 1-gram PreRolled Joints
Net Weight: 2 grams per pouch
10 indoor strains to choose from
Packaged for freshness and convenience
Buy THC-A PreRolled Joints (2-Pack) at BlackTieCBD.Net and enjoy a premium PreRoll experience, perfect for any occasion.
**Most Options have more information on the respective product (strain) page. For options that do not have a respective product page, please find the COAs below.
AIRHEADZ (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - *3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here*
LEMON (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - *3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here*
THC-A PreRolled Joints (2-Pack)
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
