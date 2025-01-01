WATERMELON GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - This indica-dominant hybrid is the delightful offspring of Gelato 45 and Watermelon Zkittlez, two renowned strains known for their exceptional flavors and effects, resulting in a strain that delivers an unforgettable experience with every puff.



Prepare to be dazzled by the appearance of WATERMELON GELATO. These buds are dense and conical, with hues of emerald green and dark blue undertones. Vibrant orange hairs weave through the nugs, while tiny, blue-tinted white crystal trichomes glisten in the light, indicating their potency.



The sweet aroma of watermelon leaps out of the container, teasing your senses with its irresistible fragrance. As you break apart the sticky buds, the scent becomes even more pronounced, filling the air with the tantalizing scent of tropical fruits, creamy citrus, and juicy watermelon, accented by hints of earthy flowers.



When it comes to flavor, WATERMELON GELATO does not disappoint. Each inhale delivers a burst of sweet watermelon goodness, complemented by hints of creamy citrus and sour apples. The taste is as vibrant and refreshing as biting into a ripe slice of watermelon on a hot summer day.



Prepare for a heavily heady experience with WATERMELON GELATO. The high hits fast and hard, inducing an immediate sense of relaxation and ease that washes over the body. As your body settles into a state of blissful tranquility, your mind will lift into a state of focus and happy motivation, making it perfect for creative tasks or socializing with friends.



Elevate your cannabis experience with WATERMELON GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower, and discover the delightful fusion of flavors and effects that has made this strain a favorite among enthusiasts.



Primary Aromas: Watermelon, Citrus Undertones, Dough



Smell Profile: The sweet aroma of watermelon leaps out of the container, teasing your senses with its irresistible fragrance. As you break apart the sticky buds, the scent becomes even more pronounced, filling the air with the tantalizing scent of tropical fruits, creamy citrus, and juicy watermelon, accented by hints of earthy flowers.



Taste Profile: Each inhale delivers a burst of sweet watermelon goodness, complemented by hints of creamy citrus and sour apples. The taste is as vibrant and refreshing as biting into a ripe slice of watermelon on a hot summer day.



Preferred Time of Use: Day Time / Anytime



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Density: Medium-Hard



THCa - 26.90%



CBG - .848%



THC (Delta9) -



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 27.94%



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **



Harvested: February 2024



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary

read more