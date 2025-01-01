About this product
WATERMELON GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - This indica-dominant hybrid is the delightful offspring of Gelato 45 and Watermelon Zkittlez, two renowned strains known for their exceptional flavors and effects, resulting in a strain that delivers an unforgettable experience with every puff.
Prepare to be dazzled by the appearance of WATERMELON GELATO. These buds are dense and conical, with hues of emerald green and dark blue undertones. Vibrant orange hairs weave through the nugs, while tiny, blue-tinted white crystal trichomes glisten in the light, indicating their potency.
The sweet aroma of watermelon leaps out of the container, teasing your senses with its irresistible fragrance. As you break apart the sticky buds, the scent becomes even more pronounced, filling the air with the tantalizing scent of tropical fruits, creamy citrus, and juicy watermelon, accented by hints of earthy flowers.
When it comes to flavor, WATERMELON GELATO does not disappoint. Each inhale delivers a burst of sweet watermelon goodness, complemented by hints of creamy citrus and sour apples. The taste is as vibrant and refreshing as biting into a ripe slice of watermelon on a hot summer day.
Prepare for a heavily heady experience with WATERMELON GELATO. The high hits fast and hard, inducing an immediate sense of relaxation and ease that washes over the body. As your body settles into a state of blissful tranquility, your mind will lift into a state of focus and happy motivation, making it perfect for creative tasks or socializing with friends.
Elevate your cannabis experience with WATERMELON GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower, and discover the delightful fusion of flavors and effects that has made this strain a favorite among enthusiasts.
Primary Aromas: Watermelon, Citrus Undertones, Dough
Smell Profile: The sweet aroma of watermelon leaps out of the container, teasing your senses with its irresistible fragrance. As you break apart the sticky buds, the scent becomes even more pronounced, filling the air with the tantalizing scent of tropical fruits, creamy citrus, and juicy watermelon, accented by hints of earthy flowers.
Taste Profile: Each inhale delivers a burst of sweet watermelon goodness, complemented by hints of creamy citrus and sour apples. The taste is as vibrant and refreshing as biting into a ripe slice of watermelon on a hot summer day.
Preferred Time of Use: Day Time / Anytime
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium-Hard
THCa - 26.90%
CBG - .848%
THC (Delta9) -
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 27.94%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **
Harvested: February 2024
*Expect size and color of pieces to vary
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
