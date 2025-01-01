WHITE GUMMIES (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - Embark on a sensory journey with WHITE GUMMIES (INDOOR) THC-A Flower, a premium strain meticulously crafted to tantalize the senses and elevate your cannabis experience.



Delight in the visual allure of WHITE GUMMIES' pristine buds, shimmering with a blanket of frosty trichomes against a backdrop of snowy white and vibrant green hues. Each nug is a testament to meticulous cultivation and care, promising a potent and flavorful encounter.



Prepare to be enchanted by the intoxicating aroma of WHITE GUMMIES. Bursting with fruity sweetness and floral undertones, it evokes memories of freshly picked berries and summer blossoms, inviting you to indulge in its irresistible scent.



Experience the exquisite flavor of WHITE GUMMIES as it dances across your palate with each inhale. A symphony of tropical fruit flavors, including pineapple, mango, and citrus, tantalizes the taste buds, followed by subtle hints of creamy vanilla and floral notes. This harmonious blend creates a mouth-watering sensation that leaves you craving for more.



WHITE GUMMIES delivers a euphoric and uplifting high that uplifts the spirits and eases away stress and tension. With its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile, it's the perfect choice for any occasion, whether you're unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends.



Indulge in the irresistible allure of WHITE GUMMIES (INDOOR) THC-A Flower and elevate your cannabis experience to new heights. Immerse yourself in its captivating aroma, savor its delectable flavor, and embrace the soothing embrace of its euphoric effects. Discover the true essence of cannabis with WHITE GUMMIES and embark on a journey of relaxation, inspiration, and well-being.



Primary Aromas: Fruity, Floral, Sweet



Preferred Time of Use: Anytime



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (JillyBean x Bubblegum)



Density: Medium-Hard



THCa: 28.90%



CBGa: 1.46%



THC Delta-9: .216%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 30.81%



Harvested: January 2024



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available HERE!**



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary

