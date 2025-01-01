WHITE TRUFFLE (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - Introducing White Truffle (INDOOR) THC-A Flower, a potent indica-dominant hybrid crafted to deliver deeply relaxing and sedative effects, perfect for unwinding after a long day.



White Truffle boasts dense, pepper-shaped dark olive green nugs adorned with thick orange hairs and hints of deep purple undertones. Each bud is coated in chunky, purple-tinted white crystal trichomes, promising a potent experience with every puff.



Prepare for a journey of tranquility as you indulge in the sweet and sour citrusy lemon flavor of White Truffle. Notes of herbal garlic and spicy black pepper add depth to the taste profile, creating a tantalizing sensation on the palate.



The aroma of White Truffle is equally captivating, with a fresh woody pine essence that uplifts the senses and transports you to a serene forest retreat.



White Truffle's effects are deeply soothing and sedative, making it the perfect choice for late evenings or bedtime rituals. Feel uplifted and relaxed as a light sense of happiness washes over you, gently numbing the mind and easing physical tension. Soon, a tingling sensation will envelop your body, lulling you into a state of arousal before sending you off into a peaceful slumber. With its high THC content averaging between 18-26%, White Truffle offers potent relief for chronic pain, stress, anxiety, nausea, cramps, and insomnia.



Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience with White Truffle (INDOOR) THC-A Flower. Let go of the day's worries, unwind, and embrace the tranquil embrace of this exquisite hybrid strain.



Primary Aromas: Woody Pine, Citrusy Lemon, Herbal Garlic



Smell Profile: White Truffle emits a captivating aroma of fresh woody pine, accompanied by citrusy lemon notes and hints of herbal garlic, tantalizing the senses with each inhale.



Taste Profile: Savor the sweet and sour citrusy lemon flavor of White Truffle, complemented by hints of herbal garlic and spicy black pepper, creating a harmonious blend of tastes.



Preferred Time of Use: Evening / Nighttime



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (80/20)



Density: Hard (Dense)



THCa: 26.30%



CBG: .813%



THC (Delta9): .186%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 27.45%



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **



Harvested: July 2024



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary

