BlackoutX Vapes
Ceramic No-Wick Cartridge for x710
About this product
Don't get stuck without an extra oil cartridge again! Pick up a spare for your x710 kit and stay vaping with twice as much. COMPATIBLE with any 510 thread battery.
Details:
Weight: 1.0 oz
Ceramic Heating with Plastic Chamber
No Leak / No Wick
Volume Size: 0.5ml (500mg) or 1.0ml (1gr)
Viscosity Sizing: .5mm / .7mm / .9mm
Logo Print: Yes
