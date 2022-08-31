CBD Honey Sticks are a pleasant tasting US Grade 1 honey infused with CBD. Formulated to reduce stress & increase your brain function to help you focus on tasks for increasing productivity.



SERVING SIZE: 1 Stick (10mg CBD)

Ingredients: US GRADE HONEY, high-grade hemp oil.



Allergen Information: Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, gluten, egg and soy.



Keep out from the reach of children and pets. Always store products at room temperature. Do not expose to excessive heat or moisture.