About this product
The next level Blazy Susan tray is here, and the future is green. Designed and manufactured in the United States using cutting edge Hemp Plastic Polypropylene Composite and North American Hemp. This biodegradable material breaks down 5x faster than raw resin and is carbon negative! Designed especially for big rollers - This tray is full of function!
The main tray area is ergonomically shaped for maximum hand comfort, with a deep recession for rolling larger joints or blunts. Once you're done rolling, easily empty any leftover herbs into your grinder or jar using the integrated herb funnel. Additionally, the tray is dishwasher safe and can be cleaned with Isopropyl alcohol to remove the most stubborn sticky spots!
Features:
3″ Grinder Cutout
Wide and Open Rolling Area with an indented center portion to make rolling and stuffing cones easier!
Bic and Clipper Lighter Holes
Various Holes for Rolled Goodies and Vape Pens along with a 14mm male slot.
Slots for 1-1/4 and King Size Rolling Papers
Cell Phone Slot (for vertical or horizontal viewing)
All Hemp Trays come with a lifetime replacement warranty! Just contact us at help@blazysusan.com
The main tray area is ergonomically shaped for maximum hand comfort, with a deep recession for rolling larger joints or blunts. Once you're done rolling, easily empty any leftover herbs into your grinder or jar using the integrated herb funnel. Additionally, the tray is dishwasher safe and can be cleaned with Isopropyl alcohol to remove the most stubborn sticky spots!
Features:
3″ Grinder Cutout
Wide and Open Rolling Area with an indented center portion to make rolling and stuffing cones easier!
Bic and Clipper Lighter Holes
Various Holes for Rolled Goodies and Vape Pens along with a 14mm male slot.
Slots for 1-1/4 and King Size Rolling Papers
Cell Phone Slot (for vertical or horizontal viewing)
All Hemp Trays come with a lifetime replacement warranty! Just contact us at help@blazysusan.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Blazy Susan
Blazy Susan is one of the fastest growing brands in the rolling paper and smoking accessories spaces. They've begun to make a name for themselves worldwide for their signature Pink Rolling Papers and one of a kind Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray. Founded in 2017, Blazy Susan is based out of Denver, Colorado.
Stoners all over have fallen in love with the Blazy Susan Pink Rolling Papers and Pink Pre Rolled Cones. These papers are known to be very slow burning, producing a fine white ash and adding no unwanted flavor or smell to your smoking experience. These premium rolling papers and cones are available in a variety of sizes and styles, including everything from standard papers to king size cones.
The first Blazy Susan product (and the namesake of the brand) is the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray - a play on the traditional "Lazy Susan". This spinning rolling tray is an essential smoking accessory for any stoner. It is meant to house all of your various smoking accessories and rolling accoutrements. Featuring customized slots for your ashtrays, weed jars, grinder, lighters, and more, this tray will help you tidy up your space and take back your coffee table.
Blazy Susan prides themselves on giving back to the community that helped them get to where they are. Every year, Blazy Susan participates in and contributes to a number of charitable causes, including everything from breast cancer research to reforestation and wildlife cleanup. Blazy has partnered with organizations such as The Lynn Sage Foundation and One Tree Planted to make an impact.
Stoners all over have fallen in love with the Blazy Susan Pink Rolling Papers and Pink Pre Rolled Cones. These papers are known to be very slow burning, producing a fine white ash and adding no unwanted flavor or smell to your smoking experience. These premium rolling papers and cones are available in a variety of sizes and styles, including everything from standard papers to king size cones.
The first Blazy Susan product (and the namesake of the brand) is the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray - a play on the traditional "Lazy Susan". This spinning rolling tray is an essential smoking accessory for any stoner. It is meant to house all of your various smoking accessories and rolling accoutrements. Featuring customized slots for your ashtrays, weed jars, grinder, lighters, and more, this tray will help you tidy up your space and take back your coffee table.
Blazy Susan prides themselves on giving back to the community that helped them get to where they are. Every year, Blazy Susan participates in and contributes to a number of charitable causes, including everything from breast cancer research to reforestation and wildlife cleanup. Blazy has partnered with organizations such as The Lynn Sage Foundation and One Tree Planted to make an impact.