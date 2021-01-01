About this product
The same smoke you know and love - now in a different color! Our unbleached line of papers and pre rolled cones are made with the exact same paper as our original Pink Papers - just without the pink. We realize that pink isn't for everyone, so we wanted to provide an option for those people. These papers and cones are still the real deal. Slow burning, durable, and with no unwanted smell or taste added to your joint smoking experience - the unbleached papers and cones can stand toe to toe with any rolling paper available on the market.
This pack comes with 32 of our King Size Papers, a stack of filter tip paper, and even has a built in mini rolling tray! The Deluxe Rolling Kit is a perfect solution for any time you need to roll up when you don’t have access to an optimal rolling surface. You can also use the tray to easily dump any leftovers back into your jar or grinder! The kit also features a magnet clasp to make sure that your papers and tips stay secured.
To turn your Deluxe Kit into a rolling tray, simply open it up and pinch the side panels inwards - they should raise up, creating an enclosed space for you to roll your herb without it spilling everywhere.
About this brand
Blazy Susan
Blazy Susan is one of the fastest growing brands in the rolling paper and smoking accessories spaces. They've begun to make a name for themselves worldwide for their signature Pink Rolling Papers and one of a kind Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray. Founded in 2017, Blazy Susan is based out of Denver, Colorado.
Stoners all over have fallen in love with the Blazy Susan Pink Rolling Papers and Pink Pre Rolled Cones. These papers are known to be very slow burning, producing a fine white ash and adding no unwanted flavor or smell to your smoking experience. These premium rolling papers and cones are available in a variety of sizes and styles, including everything from standard papers to king size cones.
The first Blazy Susan product (and the namesake of the brand) is the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray - a play on the traditional "Lazy Susan". This spinning rolling tray is an essential smoking accessory for any stoner. It is meant to house all of your various smoking accessories and rolling accoutrements. Featuring customized slots for your ashtrays, weed jars, grinder, lighters, and more, this tray will help you tidy up your space and take back your coffee table.
Blazy Susan prides themselves on giving back to the community that helped them get to where they are. Every year, Blazy Susan participates in and contributes to a number of charitable causes, including everything from breast cancer research to reforestation and wildlife cleanup. Blazy has partnered with organizations such as The Lynn Sage Foundation and One Tree Planted to make an impact.
