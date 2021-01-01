The same smoke you know and love - now in a different color! Our unbleached line of papers and pre rolled cones are made with the exact same paper as our original Pink Papers - just without the pink. We realize that pink isn't for everyone, so we wanted to provide an option for those people. These papers and cones are still the real deal. Slow burning, durable, and with no unwanted smell or taste added to your joint smoking experience - the unbleached papers and cones can stand toe to toe with any rolling paper available on the market.



This pack comes with 32 of our King Size Papers, a stack of filter tip paper, and even has a built in mini rolling tray! The Deluxe Rolling Kit is a perfect solution for any time you need to roll up when you don’t have access to an optimal rolling surface. You can also use the tray to easily dump any leftovers back into your jar or grinder! The kit also features a magnet clasp to make sure that your papers and tips stay secured.



To turn your Deluxe Kit into a rolling tray, simply open it up and pinch the side panels inwards - they should raise up, creating an enclosed space for you to roll your herb without it spilling everywhere.