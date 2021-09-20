About this product
The Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray features an innovative design with small compartments for all different types of smoking accessories and supplies! This tray was built from the ground up through consumer feedback, and has more functionality than anything on the market - As well as being one of the coolest smoking products you've ever seen.
The original tray features a high-end birch wood finish and conversion varnish covers the exterior surface to lock in a smooth wood style. The varnish is completely food safe and guarantees your experience to start as fresh as possible when rolling out on the tray. This tray is available in a number of different styles as well, including Pink, Black, and Cherry!
There are numerous features that set the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray apart, and a lot of them are multi-functional to keep up with your growing collections:
-A 3" Cutout for grinders and torches
-Silicone dab station/ashtray included
-Built-in silicone slick for easy cleanup
-2 open flat areas with a wide base, to make rolling easier
-Several holes to hold tools, vapes, and prerolls
-Slots for standard rolling papers booklets
About this brand
Blazy Susan
Blazy Susan is one of the fastest growing brands in the rolling paper and smoking accessories spaces. They've begun to make a name for themselves worldwide for their signature Pink Rolling Papers and one of a kind Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray. Founded in 2017, Blazy Susan is based out of Denver, Colorado.
Stoners all over have fallen in love with the Blazy Susan Pink Rolling Papers and Pink Pre Rolled Cones. These papers are known to be very slow burning, producing a fine white ash and adding no unwanted flavor or smell to your smoking experience. These premium rolling papers and cones are available in a variety of sizes and styles, including everything from standard papers to king size cones.
The first Blazy Susan product (and the namesake of the brand) is the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray - a play on the traditional "Lazy Susan". This spinning rolling tray is an essential smoking accessory for any stoner. It is meant to house all of your various smoking accessories and rolling accoutrements. Featuring customized slots for your ashtrays, weed jars, grinder, lighters, and more, this tray will help you tidy up your space and take back your coffee table.
Blazy Susan prides themselves on giving back to the community that helped them get to where they are. Every year, Blazy Susan participates in and contributes to a number of charitable causes, including everything from breast cancer research to reforestation and wildlife cleanup. Blazy has partnered with organizations such as The Lynn Sage Foundation and One Tree Planted to make an impact.
