Take a little smoke break with the new Shorty Cones from Blazy Susan! These mini pre rolled cones are 53mm – around half the size of our regular cones. Whether you just need a few hits to get your head straight, you want to try out a couple different strains individually, or want to give everyone their own personal joint at the party, the Shortys are just what you need! Take one on your next hike or walk around the park and treat yourself right.



To use these cones, simply grind up your herb, pack it into the cone, and light it up! Some people twist off the end, but it's up to you. We find that with the Shortys, a tight pack works best. These cones are pretty small, and as a result burn relatively quickly. Don't be surprised if you only get a handful of hits off these joints.



Blazy Susan Shorty Cones are the perfect choice for people who find themselves constantly smoking half joints, or for people who want the joint experience without smoking a whole one. Sometimes, a joint is just what you need - but you don't want to smoke a big one. If you can ever relate to that, then the Shortys are for you!