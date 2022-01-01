About this product
Enjoy and live a unique experience when you buy feminized cannabis seeds Mamba Negra from Blimburn Seeds Bank. A strain with an indica dominance, winner of ExpoGrow 2014 in the category of the best indica cannabis plant.
The origin of this feminized strain, mainly indica, is born from the crossing of a champion such as Critical Mass. The best selection of Big Bud phenotypes made possible the creation of this plant that has made a strong foothold in the cannabis industry. This plant famous for having extremely large buds capable of breaking the branches in half was crossed with the best selection of a Red Haired Skunk that provides a compaction in the flowers and a fruity aroma.
Blimburn Seeds Bank
Originating in Barcelona, Catalunya, Blimburn Seeds had mainly been focused on Spanish spoken countries for the past five years. In this time, strains such as Mamba Negra, Santa Muerte, or Grizzly Purple Kush have become legends all over Southern- and Middle America. Never relying on success from the past, Blimburn has used its international network and was the first seed bank to bring American Genetics, among them Grandaddy Purple or Girl Scout Cookies, to Europe.
Blimburn is well known for the high quality of its seeds. Particularly their stability has impressed masters all over the globe. Plants do not suddenly show various surprising characteristics, but growers get out the product they had in mind when they planted the first seed. Aiming to serve all groups of customers, Blimburn has established product lines for every type of grower and diverse individual tastes.
