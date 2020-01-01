 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
BLKMKT

It's Time To Raise The Bar

About BLKMKT

Born out of passion and dedication to the craft; with decades of cultivation experience. It started with a relentless pursuit for top-shelf genetics. Indoor-grown with precise nutrient management, hang dried, meticulously hand-trimmed, expertly cured, and delicately packaged. The highest standards from seed to shelf. This brand is for the real smokers, the blazers, the connoisseurs. The ones searching for the fire; how the nose hits when the seal breaks, buds caked in trichomes, uniqueness in flavour, a smooth burn, and that beautiful high.