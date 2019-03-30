Our "PMS" Pocket Stick is compact and easy to take on the go for fast relief when mother nature visits.



Ease cramping, bloating and other discomfort caused by PMS and/or Endometriosis. Balance mood.



150mg of hemp CBD. Carefully chosen blend therapeutic grade essential oils and menthol crystals to help ease cramps and balance hormones quickly. This easy to apply topical is convenient for targeted relief on the go.