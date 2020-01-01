 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Bloom County
Bloom County Cover Photo

Bloom County

Bloom County: Home of Colorado's Finest Exotic Strains

About Bloom County

Welcome Bloom County clients and fans! Bloom County established in Denver, CO in 2008, specializes in cultivating the highest quality cannabis Colorado has to offer with a collection of highly sought after strains. Apart from our premium flower, we also offer a full range of cannabis products to fit your needs including, small flower, trim, and pre-rolled joints, backed by our friendly and speedy customer service. Check out our Live Inventory Sheet for all the latest updates. https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1g7j3chqy_yqipunUJdA1EBD4bGeiM1ILCVPs_cc1_kM/edit?usp=sharing