• Per Serving: 2.5 mg CBD

• 120 1/4 ml servings

• Gluten-Free, Kosher-Certified, Non-GMO

• Organically grown & made in the USA



Clean, Potent & True to the Plant

Grown and made in the USA from unique varieties of CBD-rich clean hemp, our pure, all-natural formulas are exceedingly simple: just Organic MCT Oil (Coconut Oil) and extract derived from Organic Hemp.



Mind-Body Balance & General Wellness

A regimen of non-intoxicating CBD (cannabidiol) is said to encourage ideal mind-body balance and an overall sense of wellness. It’s also often chosen to encourage evening relaxation and restful sleep.



How CBD is Extracted Matters

Our proprietary method of gentle thermal extraction of CBD means absolutely no harsh solvents or additives are used. “Flash activation” preserves the source plant’s full cannabinoid and terpene profile to ensure a truly full-spectrum extract.



Crafted with Safety & Quality in Mind

Our ethically grown hemp and CBD tinctures are meticulously lab-tested for safety and consistency. This commitment to social responsibility extends to our 1-for-1 program. Our pledge: For every purchase of a BLOOM FARMS CBD product, we donate a healthy meal to a food-insecure individual or family.