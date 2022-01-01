Enjoy the pure indulgence of supreme relaxation delivered on a cloud of dark, earthy vanilla and burnt sugar with light gas. Deep indica is enhanced with pure cannabinol for boosted sedative effects. Bedhead OG is intended only for evening use.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.