This tasty sativa-dominant strain with Blueberry and Haze heritage is dense with fuzzy buds carrying notes of pine and pops of pepper. Mental uplift is paired with functional relaxation, making it a popular option to stimulate the palate with herbaceous flavor and ease both mind and body throughout the day.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Cured Resin: Hand-selected plants are masterfully trimmed and cured to yield consistently smooth richness and satisfying nuanced flavor. CO2-extracted oil is skillfully blended with ultra-premium distillate for enhanced potency.