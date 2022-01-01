Robust blueberry flavor and hints of sweet pastry are the hallmarks of this delectable indica. Great for a lazy afternoon and winding down the day, it’s tasty on the palate and particularly pleasing to the body, delivering gentle mental uplift and substantial physical relaxation without the couch lock.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.