For evening use only, this sleek all-in-one combines hardware with our popular Dream 5:1 CBN—uncut broad-spectrum whole-plant hemp extract plus potent hemp-derived cannabinol for boosted sedative effects. The dreamy flavor is a full-spectrum terpene blend that borrows notes from lavender, valerian and chamomile.



Ultra-premium whole-plant hemp extract enhanced with potent hemp-derived cannabinol isolate is housed in our simple, convenient all-in-one device.



• 0.5 g uncut oil (250 mg CBD, 50 mg CBN)

• Dreamy all-natural flavor: full-spectrum terpene blend

• Easy breath-activated operation—no buttons or preheating

• Evening use only



All-Natural Uncut Vape Oil

Our vape line is made with uncut oil, meticulously formulated from specific strains of hemp and independently lab-tested for purity, safety and consistency.



Convenience Without Compromise

With the same technology and oil as our rechargeable HIGHLIGHTER® Vapor Battery, the all-in-one “MVP” gives you a consistently satisfying experience in a sleek, stylish package. It’s breath-activated and ready to go when you are.



Designed for Better, More Restful Sleep

While most hemp vape oil on the market uses VG or PG to simulate ideal viscosity, our oil is pure and clean. We use only the cleanest extraction methods. Potent pure cannabinol enhances our broad-spectrum hemp oil for a boosted sedative effect and better sleep.



Feeling Good, Doing Good

We work with farmers who share our views on sustainability and community, and social good is fundamental to our mission. Our pledge: For every product sold, we donate a healthy meal to a food-insecure person.



Ingredients

Whole-Plant Hemp Extract, Cannabinol, Natural Flavor*

*solventless full-spectrum terpene blend