Please your palate with flowery notes of ripe tropical guava and crumbly pastry that interplay with classic dark OG flavors. The sativa-leaning strain offers a warm embrace of happy, buzzy comfort.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.