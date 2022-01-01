About this product
With genetics from Pineapple Thai, Master Kush and Pineapple, it’s clear where In the Pines gets its name. But this strain isn’t just heavy on pineapple sativa elements; it delivers a mellow, smooth yet focused high along with satisfying relaxation that spreads throughout the body. While tropical hints infuse its aroma and flavor, the lingering notes are earthy, herbal and spicy.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.