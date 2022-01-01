About this product
OG Kush lends indica characteristics as well as gassy pine influence to this hybrid strain’s tart-sweet flavor and floral bouquet. A soothing bit of TLC for both mind and body, Legend OG is known to relax the physical self, uplift the mind and impart a feeling of coziness.
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.