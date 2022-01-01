About this product
• Made from cured material
• Potency forward
• Botanical terpenes
• Options: cartridge, all-in-one disposable
BEST FOR
• Potency over everything else
• Value and convenience
Bloom Farms High Potency: With 90-93% THC and botanical terpenes, Bloom Farms High Potency line is designed for those who prioritize heavy hits and tasty flavor—at a killer price.
• Potency forward
• Botanical terpenes
• Options: cartridge, all-in-one disposable
BEST FOR
• Potency over everything else
• Value and convenience
Bloom Farms High Potency: With 90-93% THC and botanical terpenes, Bloom Farms High Potency line is designed for those who prioritize heavy hits and tasty flavor—at a killer price.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bloom Farms
True to our California heritage, we live where groundbreaking innovation and the wilds of nature intersect… forever striving to master the front of the wave and always evolving to remain best of class in product and service.
We create exceptional products with classic design and are guided by a fundamental belief that companies should help make the world a better place.
We create exceptional products with classic design and are guided by a fundamental belief that companies should help make the world a better place.