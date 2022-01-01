About this product
Glossy, chrome-y, reflective mirror finish with black filigree. Compatible with most 510-thread cartridges, the best-in-class CCELL technology charges quickly with the included USB charger and is so easy to use. No buttons, no preheating, no waiting—just inhale.
• Works with most 510-thread cartridges
• Best-in-class CCELL hardware
• Optimized for clean, flavorful vapor
• Up to 300+ puffs on a single charge
• No buttons, no preheating, no waiting—just inhale!
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.