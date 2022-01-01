Glossy, chrome-y, reflective mirror finish with black filigree. Compatible with most 510-thread cartridges, the best-in-class CCELL technology charges quickly with the included USB charger and is so easy to use. No buttons, no preheating, no waiting—just inhale.



• Works with most 510-thread cartridges

• Best-in-class CCELL hardware

• Optimized for clean, flavorful vapor

• Up to 300+ puffs on a single charge

• No buttons, no preheating, no waiting—just inhale!