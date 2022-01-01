• Single origin

• Made from fresh-frozen material

• Bright, fresh, flavor-forward



BEST FOR

• Exploring origin and variety

• Those who prefer assertive & floral flavor

• A balance of rich terpenes & potency



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.