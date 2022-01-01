About this product
• Single origin
• Made from cured material
• Smooth mellow flavor
BEST FOR
• Exploring origin and variety
• Those who appreciate natural, earthy, hashy flavor
• A balance of nuanced flavor & potency
Bloom Farms Single Origin Cured Resin: Hand-selected plants are masterfully trimmed and cured to yield consistently smooth richness and satisfying nuanced flavor. CO2-extracted oil is skillfully blended with ultra-premium distillate for enhanced potency.
• Made from cured material
• Smooth mellow flavor
BEST FOR
• Exploring origin and variety
• Those who appreciate natural, earthy, hashy flavor
• A balance of nuanced flavor & potency
Bloom Farms Single Origin Cured Resin: Hand-selected plants are masterfully trimmed and cured to yield consistently smooth richness and satisfying nuanced flavor. CO2-extracted oil is skillfully blended with ultra-premium distillate for enhanced potency.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bloom Farms
True to our California heritage, we live where groundbreaking innovation and the wilds of nature intersect… forever striving to master the front of the wave and always evolving to remain best of class in product and service.
We create exceptional products with classic design and are guided by a fundamental belief that companies should help make the world a better place.
We create exceptional products with classic design and are guided by a fundamental belief that companies should help make the world a better place.