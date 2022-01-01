SFV OG remains a fan-favorite choice for its powerfully potent effects and smooth flavor—strong on gassy diesel with sweet and spicy notes. The indica-dominant strain is the perfect balance between energetic euphoria and deep body relaxation. Offering uplifting cerebral effects, this happy hybrid is often chosen for its ability to help soothe stressful thoughts and pain relief.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.