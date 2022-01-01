About this product
SFV OG remains a fan-favorite choice for its powerfully potent effects and smooth flavor—strong on gassy diesel with sweet and spicy notes. The indica-dominant strain is the perfect balance between energetic euphoria and deep body relaxation. Offering uplifting cerebral effects, this happy hybrid is often chosen for its ability to help soothe stressful thoughts and pain relief.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.