Sunset OG is a suspected cross between the famed Sunset Sherbet and OG Kush. Blending sweet tropical notes from Sunset Sherbet and a strong, spicy taste from OG Kush, the resulting indica strain is a potent and relaxing terpene blend. Sunset OG remains true to its indica roots offering powerful relief from physical tension with calming bodily effects and an uplifting mood boost.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Cured Resin: Hand-selected plants are masterfully trimmed and cured to yield consistently smooth richness and satisfying nuanced flavor. CO2-extracted oil is skillfully blended with ultra-premium distillate for enhanced potency.
