Make your escape with the pleasing flavor and aroma and sweet and sour tropical fruit and flower notes. Take a break and enjoy the R+R of uplifted mental energy and strong body effects that compel you to relax.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.