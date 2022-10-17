The scrumptious flavors of Cherry Pie and GSC (formerly Girl Scout Cookies) combine to make any day feel like a celebration. A pleasing combination of mind and body effects makes this indica-leaning hybrid as satisfying as it is tasty.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.