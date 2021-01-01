Bloom Yellow Bottles
Cal
About this product
· Promotes a healthy plant through calcium and magnesium availability
· Highly concentrated with calcium and magnesium solubilised with nitrogen
· Includes chelated forms of iron and zinc to increase plant growth
· Can assist with cell division – use in the vegetative cycle to keep calcium and magnesium levels high
· Aids in the uptake of potassium and phosphorus when used in the flowering cycle
· Can be used as a remedy when the plant is yellow due to lack of calcium and magnesium – an application will increase the chlorophyll levels resulting in higher photosynthetic rates
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
