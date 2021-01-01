Bloom Yellow Bottles
Florigen
About this product
· Use as a foliar application during the flower cycle
· Promotes flower development through natural plant extracts
· Will trigger greater flower production with uniform growth all over the plant
· The plants will be able to photosynthesize more as the leaf size will be bigger
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
