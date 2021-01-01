Bloom Yellow Bottles
Ooze
About this product
· Promotes flower and oil development through various natural minerals and plant extracts
· Will increase flower size, flower width, flower weight and stimulates essential oil production
· Stimulates secondary metabolites which aid in the production of terpenoids and polyphenolic compounds
· The flavors will have an extremely sweet aroma and the oil production will impress connoisseurs
· The phosphorus and potassium natural minerals are extracted from plants and ancient sea beds
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!