Bloom Yellow Bottles
Roots
About this product
∙ Promotes root development through natural plant extracts
∙ Should be used throughout the crop cycle to promote lush white root systems
∙ Is an excellent substitute for cloning gel
∙ Will help plant cuttings establish roots much quicker than other products – use it on your cuttings when transplanting into your grow system
∙ Will aid a plants ability to survive times of high stress (lack of water, high temperatures and diseases)
∙ Can be used to repair root damage that has occurred from root zone infection or failure of watering systems
∙ In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
∙ Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!