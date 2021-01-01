About this product

∙ Promotes root development through natural plant extracts

∙ Should be used throughout the crop cycle to promote lush white root systems

∙ Is an excellent substitute for cloning gel

∙ Will help plant cuttings establish roots much quicker than other products – use it on your cuttings when transplanting into your grow system

∙ Will aid a plants ability to survive times of high stress (lack of water, high temperatures and diseases)

∙ Can be used to repair root damage that has occurred from root zone infection or failure of watering systems

∙ In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product

∙ Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)