Bloom Yellow Bottles
Seaweed
About this product
· Promotes a healthy plant through natural plant extracts
· Cold composted kelp promotes natural hormones, minerals and vitamins that assist the plant in stress conditions
· The kelp utilised in this product survives in extreme conditions of cold temperature and grows substantially on a daily basis
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
