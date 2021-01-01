About this product

· Promotes a healthy plant through natural plant extracts

· Cold composted kelp promotes natural hormones, minerals and vitamins that assist the plant in stress conditions

· The kelp utilised in this product survives in extreme conditions of cold temperature and grows substantially on a daily basis

· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product

· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)