Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.
Blue Frost effects
Reported by real people like you
102 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
32% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
