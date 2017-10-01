About this strain
The fusion of Blueberry and Northern Lights, Blue Lights is an indica strain with a noteworthy THC content. This flower emits a blueberry pungency thanks to the Blueberry influence, and provides a combination of sedative and euphoric long-lasting effects. Although fitting for day or nighttime use, this strain may be the perfect choice for end of the day stress and/or pain relief.
Blue Lights effects
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
