About this strain
Cadillac Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!