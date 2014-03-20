Bloom Cannabis
Chocolope C6 Shake
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Chocolope effects
Reported by real people like you
964 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
