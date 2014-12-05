About this strain
Emerald Jack effects
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
