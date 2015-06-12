About this strain
Face Off OG effects
Reported by real people like you
136 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
