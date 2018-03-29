About this strain
First 48 effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!