Bloom Cannabis
First 48 Shake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
First 48 effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!