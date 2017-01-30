About this strain
Humboldt Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
55% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!