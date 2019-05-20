About this strain
Koolato effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
55% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
55% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!