Pineapple Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
177 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
